On a beautiful June day, peaceful protesters rallied against anti-Black racism in Waterdown.

Close to 1,000 people gathered at Memorial Park before taking to the streets of the Victorian Village. As they walked the route, they chanted a call-and-response that seemed to unite participants, many of whom held signs supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Assigned to cover the march, I met with the march’s organizer and many others in attendance. I walked the route under the hot sun to document the event for the Review. We were in the home-stretch when I started feeling unwell and nearly collapsed from heatstroke.

I quickly found a safe spot to sit but it was too little too late. With my head down between my knees, I felt myself weave precariously on the bench. Community residents wearing masks offered me water and helped me lay across the bench while someone from the event’s medical team was waved over to tend to me. They tucked bottles of ice water under my arms and legs in an effort to bring my core temperature down.

Despite COVID-19 and public health’s physical distancing guidelines, strangers came to my aid without thought to their own health. They gave me water and Gatorade, and rubbed my cramped extremities. They used their signs as a canopy to keep the sun at bay and doused me with cold water.

It wasn’t long before a police officer was at my side and soon thereafter I was transported to an ambulance, where I was further cared for before given the all-clear.

As a reporter, the last thing I want to do is become part of the story. And despite my medical emergency, I hope the focus remained on the important message that this powerful event set out to convey.

While I don’t know the names of my healers, I want to thank them for offering me support when I needed it. You came to my aid without hesitation. You watched over me and protected me.

From the march participants to the event’s medics, the physician who splashed me with cold water, the police officer and local paramedics, and Rev. Ryk Brown who stayed late to ensure I was all right to go home, I thank you.