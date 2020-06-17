The first settlers in the lower concessions of East Flamborough Township were mainly “refugees” from the American colonies who moved northwards into Upper Canada during and following the end of the American Revolutionary War.

Families left for many reasons, some relating to the new government and fear of retribution from their support of the British Crown during the hostilities, but almost all wanted the chance to acquire land at little cost.

John Fonger Sr. (1740-1807) from Hardwick County, New Jersey, who arrived in the township by 1804, appears to have abstained from supporting either side during the conflict, but he did have a large family of 10 children — five sons and five daughters, almost all of them married and with their own children and all needing land.

Records in East Flamborough, Nelson and Ancaster townships document their arrival and history at the Head-of-the-Lake and their gradual dispersal across the province during the 19th century.

Fonger Sr., sold his New Jersey property for £3,200 in June 1804 and soon after, he and his wife Elizabeth moved north — reputedly after their second son, Jacob, had entered the province around 1799 or 1800 and settled in Ancaster.

When they left New Jersey, it appears that almost all the members of their large family either accompanied them or followed soon after. On Sept. 6, 1804, Fonger Sr. purchased a block of four adjoining lots in East Flamborough from Hon. Peter Russell, administrator of Upper Canada.

The property totalled 600 acres and consisted of Lots 4 and 5 in Concession 1 and Lots 4 and 5 in the Broken Front Concession. The price of the transaction was not recorded in the Land Registry Book, just the mortgage of £152 with no record of it ever being discharged.

On April 4, 1807, John Fonger Sr. wrote his will, noting he was living in East Flamborough. The document details the leaving of money and property to his wife, who was still alive, and to each member of his large family, identifying his daughters by their married name. Not mentioned in the document was David Fonger, a grandson, and certainly not the first settler in the township as claimed — but that story is for another column.

— Sylvia Wray is the former archivist with the Flamborough Archives.