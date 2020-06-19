While this Canada Day will be entirely different than previous years, it is no less important to celebrate all we cherish as Canadians.

You will miss, as will I, the Lynden Canada Day parade, Troy Canada Day parade, the Greensville Optimist’s Picnic in the Park and the Oh Canada Ribfest. But I know they’ll all be back bigger and better in 2021.

In fact, Waterdown’s Oh Canada Ribfest has moved to a virtual format this year to bridge this pandemic year to 2021. Check it out on their website at www.ohcanadaribfest.ca.

In lieu of parades and festivals, I’m printing Happy Canada Day lawn signs to mark the occasion in a more physically distant way. The signs feature a large maple leaf.

If you would like to show your patriotism with a Canada Day sign, call my office at 905-648-3850 or email david.sweet@parl.gc.ca. We’ll install a sign on your lawn in the days leading up to Canada Day.

As we all enjoyed last weekend, we have now moved into Stage 2 of the province’s reopening plan. More local restaurants, patios, pubs, coffee shops, stores, shops, garden centres, greenhouses, farm markets, cideries and services are open. Please shop local.

Local business owners have been hard hit by the closure. Three months of lost revenue is very significant. These small business owners live, work and employ people in our community. They sponsor our soccer, hockey and ball teams. Let’s support them now.

I would also ask that you consider going one step further if you can. As Canada emerges from COVID-19, it’s more important than ever that we produce a greater share of the goods we need at home — particularly medical supplies. Let’s rebuild Canadian manufacturing and production to support Canadian jobs in the years ahead.

Look for Made in Canada labels. If it’s unclear, ask the retailers where you shop to display this information. Pressure online retailers and big box stores to also buy Canadian and provide that information to consumers to make an informed choice.

In doing so, we will support the country we love and are blessed to live in. Plus, we’ll be buying more from a country that upholds the values of democracy, freedom and human rights. The values we cherish and celebrate this week.