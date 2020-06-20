Mom of a Troubled Teen

A: Hang onto your clear-eyed understanding and reality checks, while your son adapts to an increasingly complex world around him. To borrow from former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama, quoting her mother’s parenting motto: “You’re raising an adult, not a child.”

Think of your son’s overall mental health, not just a particular disappointment like the closed camps. Since a huge number of kids and staffers alike had that same disappointment, he can understand that it’s a public health move meant to protect, not punish.

Much is still unknown about this novel coronavirus. While children are less likely to get infected, there’ve been limited but severe cases of COVID-related multi-system inflammatory illness in children. In Ontario, the authorities took no chances.

Your son isn’t alone in his moods and negativity.

A Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) study last April, among people ages 14-to-27, reported “statistically significant deterioration of mental health,” from before the pandemic to when the new information was collected.

Senior study lead Dr. Joanna Henderson, quoted in the Toronto Star, May 29, said, “Those who haven’t been experiencing mental health difficulties are experiencing them now.”

Another Canadian survey released in May, revealed that respondents 15-to-17 showed 72 per cent reporting sadness often or sometimes. That’s a lot of teenagers feeling hopeless.

“Kids are having high levels of anxiety, there’s a lot of uncertainty about the future,” said Ashley Manuel, of the Association for Canadian Studies that teamed for the survey with Experiences Canada and the Vanier Institute of the Family.

Yet, a positive effect emerged among some teens who were isolating at home, says Manuel: “More meaningful conversations at home with their families… connecting with their parents, and the dynamic in the home.”

(If only meaningful conversations and connections with their teens were possible in all families…).

Fortunately, they can happen in yours. The takeaway for your son and other moody or anxious/depressed youth is that help is available during the pandemic.

Virtual counselling services now exist at a national network of youth mental-health centres called ACCESS Open Minds (AOM), which serve urban, rural, and Indigenous communities.

Encourage your son to take advantage. It’s a step toward his regaining positivity about his future. That’s what teen years are meant to be, when you’re “raising adults.”

Ellie’s tip of the day

Teens feeling anxiety or depressed about the pandemic can get youth-related mental health support.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.