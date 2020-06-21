I was sitting, on Father's Day, remembering my own father and reflecting on my days as an active father when the song "Lovers in a Dangerous Time" came on the radio. I replaced lovers with fathers as I considered parenting in my father's era, in my era and now in my son's era. Indeed, I drew the conclusion that this is a difficult time to be a father.

In my father's era, a man's responsibility was pretty simple - bring home the bacon. That was the biggest part of a man's role, to be certain his family had a roof over their head and three square meals a day. I don't want to understate how many fathers exceeded those minimum expectations, but rather emphasize that if you met those minimum expectations, you were fulfilling the societal checkbox for what made a "good father."

My father was a merchant mariner, away from home nine or ten months of the year but we always had a roof over our head, three meals a day on our table and clean clothes on our back. He sacrificed any notion of family life for himself to fulfill the objective of making sure his family was safe and secure. He was a good father, and as I found out when he retired and we spent more time together, a good man.

Undoubtedly, I could have learned more from him had he been around more, but with an extremely limited education would we have been more financially secure? I suspect he thought not, and made his life choices accordingly. I am certainly in no position to judge.

In my era, a father's responsibility shifted to the concept of shared parenting. As more and more women entered the workforce, and shared the previously male-dominated security responsibility, more and more men were expected to share the domestic and parenting responsibilities.

A few, often those with higher education levels and income opportunities, maintained the "traditional" model of their parents, with the father at work and the mother at home. But as living costs rose, and equally educated and highly motivated men and women sought career opportunities, the norm became sharing, although I will anecdotally suggest that women initially transitioned to careers much more competently than men transitioned to domestic duties!

Personally, I spanned the transition. My wife and I agreed we preferred a more traditional model and she opted to stay home with three youngsters born consecutively in less than three years.

I was heavily involved in their educational and sport lives, equally involved in their counselling, but less involved in the domestic routines of the home. These choices led to financial sacrifices for us as a family, career option losses for my wife, but a much greater sharing of parental duties than had occurred in either of our traditional families.

In my sons' era, it is almost a forgone conclusion that men and women both contribute to financial security, share parenting responsibilities equally and share domestic duties equally. We logically conclude that this is a good thing but we cannot deny that we remain hard-wired, through evolution, to the traditional expectation that a father will be the main provider of security for the family. It is in this facet that young men today are fathering in dangerous times.

How does a father's security responsibilities account for a pandemic that shuts down local, national and global economies? How does a father's security responsibilities account for a basic shift from "manpower" to machine power? How does a father's security responsibilities account for systemic racism that limits his children's opportunities or, even worse, puts them at risk on the streets for nothing more than the colour of their skin or the country of their origin?