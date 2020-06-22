Black and racialized students are not safe in our schools.

As a coalition of past and present Black, Queer and racialized students of the Hamilton Wentworth District School board, we know this all too well. The cliché: “high school years are the best years of your life — years you’ll remember forever” is only half-true. High school was never good to us, and we will remember our experiences — instances of anti-Blackness, racism, Islamophobia, homophobia, and discrimination — forever.

We will remember praying, hidden in between bookshelves as to not be seen by the librarian, who told us that “[she] was not comfortable with Muslims praying in the library.” We will remember how her discomfort was accepted by the staff, who helped us hide from the librarian but nevertheless kept us in the shadows, never questioning her stance. We will remember school as a place where white fragility was catered to at the cost of the safety, sense of belonging and peace of mind of racialized students. We will remember, and will always carry, the emotional exhaustion that accompanied our inevitable self-advocacy.

The reality is this: racialized students are not safe in HWDSB and HWCDSB schools and, more importantly, not safe in their own classrooms with their own teachers. We have firsthand experience of defending ourselves from teachers hand-picking racist curricula which forces students, quite literally, out of these classrooms. This was evident in a recent racist assignment given to students asking them to pretend to be colonists from France.

We have met Black students who have been falsely arrested, intimidated, harassed, and carded by police officers in their own schools. We have met Black students whose administrators have used police as “security guards” to scare students. Our anger is not new — we have been collecting data on students’ experiences of police violence for over three years.

When students shared their lived experiences around anti-Black racism and their experiences of police violence in schools at a news conference in February 2020, the school board was quick to suspend the Black Youth Mentorship Program in response. However, when a police officer handcuffs and forcibly puts a student in the back of a police cruiser, the board remains silent. If the board has no problem suspending a mentorship program that exists to help Black students navigate racism and thrive in their communities, why can it not suspend a program that has been proven to actively harm Black and racialized students in a symbolic gesture of solidarity? Students notice these events and start to question the board’s priorities.

It has become apparent to us that staff, teachers, and administration at HWDSB and HWCDSB are not equipped to deal with the realities of racism. How many of them understand anti-oppression and anti-racism? When many teachers and staff within the school system are faced with addressing issues of racism, they focus on white guilt and white fragility. It is unfair for racialized students to carry the labour of educating teachers, staff and administration on how to address racism within the school system. Our encounter with one administrator shocked us to the core when she became emotional not because she was horrified at our experiences, but because we dared to call the school what it was — racist. Imagine having to undergo so many horrific instances of racism, to document it as students, only to then be given the duty of soothing a white adult’s emotions.

With the trauma that this racism has brought to our friends and family in the school system, we know that forgiveness is only possible in regards to ourselves. It is easy to forgive what has been done to us, but not what has come to other students, and what will inevitably come to younger, more vulnerable students. To current and former racialized students within our school system: we see you, we hear you and we love you.

These experiences have shaped our distrust in our educational systems and have informed the demands being put forward to terminate the liaison program in the HWDSB and HWCDSB and to terminate the contract of Glenn DeCaire as head of security at McMaster University. These calls do not exist in a vacuum. They stem from not only our lived experiences but the lived experiences of many others and from the continued desire to end all forms of discrimination.

End the presence of all police in schools.