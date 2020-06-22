“The current situation has introduced a massive moral hazard into the equation. Bad actors on both sides of the bar, whether owners, servers or guests, are inevitably going to act in their own interests, and not necessarily their own best interests from a health perspective, and that’s going to put a lot of people in harm’s way.”

Which is why you need rules and regulation, or at least principles to follow. Great Lakes Brewery in Toronto could now open its patio Wednesday, but according to owner Peter Bulut, they’re still trying to figure out child care, staffing, personal protective equipment and a plan. Because the province’s suggested regulations aren’t much help.

“I was surprised the province didn’t help bars with some guidelines,” Bulut said.

Guidelines are tricky things, in Ontario. We should provide everyone a free mask, but we don’t. One source said that while the province allowed houses of worship to open as of June 12, public health units didn’t receive provincial guidelines on public safety for houses of worship until almost 10 days later. In many cases, the public health units, already overstretched, had to make up their own.

But we all have to make up our own public health rules now, and some of us haven’t been hewing to recommendations anyway. Dr. Amy Greer, an infectious diseases epidemiologist at the University of Guelph, sent out a nationally representative poll in mid-May to gauge behaviour, and found young adults were already having a significant number of contacts outside their household. Again, it’s rational risk assessment, until it’s not.

“People know what I do, so I have people call me and say, should I do this, should I do this other thing?” says Greer. “And it’s hard to know what the right thing to do is.”

If the infectious disease specialists aren’t sure of every situation, how can we be? University of Toronto epidemiologist Dr. David Fisman was out solo in Lake Ontario on the weekend when he rowed past Cherry Beach, where hundreds were jammed together, many without masks. Was it dangerous? He’s not sure. Fisman has noted seasonality — people being outside rather than inside — is the best explanation for Ontario’s numbers dropping to the point where we can get haircuts and sit on patios almost everywhere in the province, starting Wednesday.

“People haven’t been complying well with guidance for some time now,” says Fisman.

“ICUs continue to empty out. The disease is on the down. I worry about houses of worship, because they’ve had superspreader events: doesn’t seem like there’s a tremendous amount of planning or thought going on. This is a lull we’re going into almost despite ourselves. But I think everybody is mentally tired, and needs to stretch their legs a little bit.”

It will be tempting to go 150 on this highway, after not driving for so long. There will be outbreaks; hopefully we detect them early, and handle them. Some people will want to cut loose. What should we do?

“That’s why the 3 Cs are so beautiful, because they’re simple,” says Fisman. “Closed, close, and crowded. You can’t have detailed, point-by-point guidance for every situation.”

“If we can just hammer home the basics of physical distancing, masks in an indoor setting, hand hygiene, and we’ll be doing OK,” says Bogoch. “We can’t pat ourselves on the back too soon. We’ve got a long way to go.”

We open Wednesday. We’re not in bad shape. Just remember: it’s still a pandemic, even now. If you do nothing else, just remember the basics, everywhere you can.

