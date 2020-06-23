Today is a time to gain power and control, but beware intense power struggles. Results could be disastrous if pushed. Many of you are undergoing a facelift of sorts, as well as profound changes in life attitude. Tonight: Exactly as you want it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

It is quite possible that an old love interest becomes rekindled. It may need to be kept hidden or quiet for some reason. Compassion increases, and you will want to help others. Disruption in plans and ideas might occur. Tonight: Much is going on within.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today brings good news from a distance. Today is a green light for plans that have been on hold. Take advantage of favourable aspects for social opportunities. Financial obligations are on the minds of partners and others. Tonight: You are happy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

There will be no sitting on the sidelines today. For the most part, you will be able to charmingly manipulate your way out of any difficulties. However, in certain cases, battles clear the air once and for all. Tonight: Life changes are in the wind.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Bring those imaginative ideas to fruition. Lucky breaks await, perhaps in the form of travel opportunities or a sudden windfall of some sort. Dreams really could come true! There are increased responsibilities involving children. Tonight: Commitments made now are lasting.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)

Today brings in extra funds via a spouse or overtime work. But there is a strong possibility that the money will be spent almost as fast (if not faster) than it comes in. The tendency to overdo it either financially or sexually is strong. Tonight: Early bedtime.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

A chance encounter in a parking lot or local store could turn into something more. If married, this is the day to heal any wounds or rifts. But beware of intensifying. Some relationships become obsessive with jealousy rearing its head. Tonight: A timeout.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today focuses on you putting your nose to the grindstone and perhaps beginning a new, long-term project. Careful planning and organizing is essential. In regard to your health at this time, make sure there is enough calcium in your diet. Tonight: New financial beginnings.

BORN TODAY: Mathematician Alan Turing (1912), singer June Carter Cash (1929), actress Frances McDormand (1957)

www.madalynaslan.com