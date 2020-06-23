Q: My two sons both have special needs. One son is 13, is a mega-hugger and has autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The other, 16, is into tech stuff and has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

They’re truly the highlight of my life.

As an epidemiologist and toxicologist, I’d been “prepping” for a pandemic for years. So, we initially had a lot of food in the house, including some prepared foods. Usually, I cook from scratch. From babies through elementary school, I could control their diets. Both have legitimate food sensitivities. But I’m trained and consult in nutrition and complex specialty environmental medicine.

The irony? Trouble with my kids’ weights! The youngest initially had severely restricted eating — only five foods. With expert help, we expanded his diet to eat almost everything, and at least try a new food.

With teenagers, controlling diets is near impossible! They sometimes have money, and just buy junk food for themselves. When the oldest was 13, he had a big weight gain (his school was across the street from a McDonald’s AND a 7-11).

Our “rule” was to eat healthy at home so that we can have a treat out, sometimes. He eventually had growth spurts and is now on the higher weight end of normal but not “overweight.”

My husband thinks I was too hard on him about foods making him self-conscious about his body. He’ll not take his shirt off in public or private and is always self-deprecating.

Now the youngest is following that same weight pattern. Since the lockdown, we’ve not been as active and are stuck inside.

I feel super guilty about screwing up my kids and don’t know how to deal with the younger one. He’s aware that I don’t want them eating junk and that there’s room for occasional treats. I know he sneaks food in the middle of the night.

I get it — teen boys eat. I just want them to learn about portion control and eating healthily.