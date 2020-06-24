Are we listening?

During my third year at Wilfrid Laurier University, I took a course titled Nonverbal Communication and Listening. We spent the entire first half of the course, about six weeks, learning about the importance of listening.

We learned how important listening is — yet how it’s one of the most overlooked and underutilized skills. We focused on how listening differs from hearing, why people are bad listeners, and how to become a better listener.

My biggest takeaway from that course is perfectly summed up by American author Stephen Covey: “Most people don’t listen with the intent to understand; they listen with the intent to reply.”

Listening is one of the hardest things to learn because it’s not a natural skill, but a learned one; yet we still don’t teach people how to listen properly.

At Healthy Youth Network, we truly believe that youth today will make a difference in overcoming injustices and changing mindsets. We believe that youth voice is important and we encourage youth to use that voice to create positive change.

Since the beginning of HYN, the tag line Listen, Laugh, Inspire has guided our work, and it’s more important than ever that we learn to listen.

In today’s climate of youth advocacy and activism, we want to encourage youth to find their voice and help them use it constructively. To do that, we need to listen and learn with them.

World Vision has created a list of tips for youth on how to be an effective advocate. While these tips are targeted to youth, it’s important as a parent, guardian, or mentor that you too listen and learn.

• Discover your “why” — listen when youth tell you about their passions and what ignites them.