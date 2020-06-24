Happy virtual Canada Day — from a safe social distance.

After four months of navigating a pandemic, our national and personal anniversaries have changed to reflect the current reality. The word “virtual” is now tacked onto every social gathering imaginable: birthdays, book clubs, playdates, concerts, etc.

Zoom fatigue is an actual thing and it elevates social anxiety. Every Zoom meeting I attend, I wonder if I’m actually making eye contact when I speak, or if everyone is just staring at themselves or someone else’s background bookshelf. I am constantly catching myself slouching and staring off into space.

In a Globe and Mail article from May 21, André Spicer, a professor of organizational behaviour at the University of London, suggests turning off the image of yourself altogether when possible, as it can be distracting and make you self-conscious. “There’s no other form of human communication where you have yourself staring back at yourself when you’re talking,” he says.

And yet, without video conferencing we’d be even further apart and less connected. And at times like these it is essential that we take opportunities to engage — especially with those who may need more support.

Flamborough Connects has received Government of Canada Pandemic funding through the Hamilton Community Foundation to increase our communication supports: The Connecting to Community Project. We will be able to upgrade some of our outdated equipment, purchase a professional version of Zoom (so we aren’t constrained by the free version’s 40-minute time limit) and support those in community to learn to connect.

This will mean providing one-on-one tutorials for local individuals, agencies and businesses wanting to post employment and volunteer opportunities for local youth looking for opportunities. It will also support the redevelopment and facilitation of online volunteer recruitment, orientation and training workshops and seminars.

Elements of this project will be shared with our community partner agencies and organizations in order to help build engagement capacity throughout Flamborough. Our virtual partner, gigitcommunity.ca is currently providing webinars and tutorials in anticipation of launching a completely redeveloped and multi-functional site to support nonprofit and charitable organizations.

Thank you to the Government of Canada and the Hamilton Community Foundation for supporting Flamborough Connects and helping us bring people and resources together.

— Amelia Steinbring is the executive director of Flamborough Connects.