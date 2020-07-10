Dear Money Lady,

A few years ago, at the counsel of her investment adviser, my sister borrowed $100,000 off her line of credit, putting it into the stock market and using the interest as a tax writeoff. She said this was a “leverage lend strategy,” which I was very skeptical about at the time. Since the market is so low now, I am wondering if you think I should do this, too. Should I borrow to invest even though I still have debt?

Peter

Dear Peter,

Let’s first start with an explanation of a leverage lend for those who may not be familiar with the term.

Leverage lending means borrowing money and often writing off the interest based on what the funds are used for, then investing in something that we feel will give us a higher return than the amount we are paying in interest on the borrowed funds.

When most people think about leverage lending they imagine taking out a margin loan on their stock portfolio, or, as in your sister’s case, drawing down a secured line of credit to buy more stock. While this is one method, I would caution you greatly to not do that, even now.

Put simply, it is taking on a lot more debt — and you should always be careful when you consider going more into the red. That being said, wealthy people always have debt in their portfolios and are always on the lookout for opportunities to either invest, purchase, or transfer funds from investment to another to build wealth.

I know a lot of readers would like me to condone borrowing to invest in the stock market, especially since it is down so low. Unfortunately, I can’t.

While I’m confident it will turn and go high, I can’t predict when this will happen and there is no real assurances it actually will — yet! I would prefer you invest in something a little more tangible such as real estate, an investment property or maybe yourself.