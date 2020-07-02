The Dog Patrol: Our Canine Companions and the Kids Who Protect Them
Rob Laidlaw
Pajama Press
2020, 52 pages
ISBN: 9781772781038
ages 7+
Dogs are awesome and in his book The Dog Patrol, Rob Laidlaw provides considerable information on these incredible animals. The first section, “The Long History of Dogs and Humans”, covers where dogs came from, their transformation as well as companion dogs.
The section “Amazing Canines!” looks at a dog’s sense of smell (the most important sense for a dog), as well as hearing, eyesight, digestion, communication, social needs and more.
Other important information in the book looks at where to get a canine friend (shelters and pounds), places to avoid (puppy mills) and the importance of giving a home to a dog in need. Many of the responsibilities involved with raising a canine companion are also included.
Written for middle-grade kids to improve the lives of dogs, The Dog Patrol also features profiles of children who have made significant contributions to dogs in need. Lots of colour photos, sidebars as well as a “Dog Lover’s Pledge” and a glossary are also included.
The Dog Patrol is an excellent book for children who live with a canine, want to adopt one or want to actively make things better for these wondering beings!
Marie Curie and the Power of Persistence
Karla Valenti, illustrated by Annalisa Beghelli
Sourcebooks Kids
2020, 38 pages
ISBN: 9781728213569
ages 4+
Marie Curie and the Power of Persistence is a picture book that tells the truthful story of Marie Curie's life, but with a childlike twist. In every stage of Marie Curie's life are Mr. O and Nemesis, two evil, make-believe monsters that try to stop her from learning and becoming successful. The two make-believe monsters take on the form of many real obstacles such as personal doubts/fears, financial struggles and political barriers (e.g. women couldn't attend postsecondary education in Poland then), but every time Marie Curie prevails and becomes the well-known, two-time Nobel Prize winning scientist (physicist and chemist) we know her to be.
The picture book aims to inspire young audiences to become lifelong learners and seek knowledge. It contains many historical facts and accomplishments of Marie Curie as well as a glossary and teaches valuable lessons including persistence and resilience. Marie Curie and the Power of Persistence is the first book in the "My Super Science Heroes" project which aims to inspire children to pursue knowledge and become life-long learners.
– reviewed by Gleannan Perrett
Gnome
Fred Blunt
Anderson Press
2020, 32 pages
ISBN: 9781541596245
ages 4+
Ever wonder where garden gnomes come from? You might be surprised! In the picture book Gnome, Mr. Gnome is not only unfriendly to the reader, a frog and a hedgehog, but also to a witch. And it is his rudeness to the witch which gets him into trouble. When the witch politely asks the gnome to stop fishing in her pond (it scares her toads) the gnome replies “No” and goes even further saying “N-O Spells NO.” For his rude reply the witch turns Mr. Gnome to stone and adds him to her garden gnome collection.
Excellent illustrations and a fun, simple story will appeal to young children.
