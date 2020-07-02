Wearing a face mask to avoid spreading the coronavirus always made sense.

It made sense when the public health authorities were actually telling people not to wear masks. It made sense when they said it was OK to wear a mask, but not particularly important. And it makes sense now that they’re saying wearing a mask in an enclosed public space isn’t just important, it should be mandatory.

That’s the new message in two of the country’s most populated centres, Toronto and Peel Region, which also happen to be among the areas most heavily hit by COVID-19.

As they move into “Stage 2” of reopening society, municipal councils there are adopting bylaws making it compulsory to wear a mask or face covering in all public indoor spaces, such as stores and malls, effective July 7.

This is pretty much common sense. As more people emerge from lockdown and start resuming something like normal life, for which we should all be profoundly grateful, there’s a bigger chance that we’ll end up rubbing elbows with other people — and possibly inhaling their virus-laden droplets.

There’s not much we can do about this; it’s part and parcel of moving around in crowded cities. But one simple thing we can do is to mask up, and the more of us who do that when we find ourselves in close proximity to others, the better.

We won’t breathe on them, and they won’t breathe on us. It’ll be that much harder for the virus, which travels on exhaled droplets, to spread.

It isn’t a lot more complicated than that, and yet the politicians and public health officials have navigated a twisty path to get here.

We were well into the pandemic, early April in fact, when they finally stopped telling people not to wear masks when out in public. They worried that wearing a face covering would be seen as a substitute for hand-washing and social distancing, not an extra precaution.

That advice changed in April, when Canada’s chief medical officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, allowed as how wearing a mask could be useful as long as we did all those other things. And didn’t use a medical-grade mask at a time when they were scarce.