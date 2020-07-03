Adventurous leisure time activities and hobbies will have allure today. Be gentle and thoughtful with those you love. This pattern creates conflicts of interest involving someone close to you. Tonight: You touch the hearts of others with your eloquent writing and speaking.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today brings growth linked to home and family life. Family members can be entering new life stages, or a residence may need updating. The noise level might be a factor. Tonight: You feel the need to change the status quo at home again.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your planet Venus gives you charm and creativity. Your communication ability will be top-notch, so use it. A relationship with a neighbor, sibling or cousin improves. At work, much is expected of you. Identify your priorities. Tonight: Get plenty of rest.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Be patient with negotiations and hunt for bargains. Check the credit history of those you do business with. Someone might not be trustworthy or skilled in money matters. Today reveals the details. Tonight: A last minute change of plans throws you into a tizzy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your independent spirit makes experience your best and only real teacher. It is easy to express yourself today. You will be able to accurately access situations. Celebrate with some new wardrobe items. Focus on image improvement. Tonight: Your very own fashion show!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)

Deep peace and satisfaction come today through time spent in solitary reverie. Quiet good deeds and kindnesses performed will deepen your personal happiness. Expect to notice a stronger rapport with nature and wild places. Tonight: Very interesting decisions are made.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Friendships will offer new opportunity. Creative projects, including musical study, will provide a catalyst in selecting long-term goals. It will be especially easy to read others. Be extra aware of clocks, watches and calendars. Tonight: Timekeepers are helpful friends in disguise.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your creative potential is very promising. Express it today. Prepare for change regarding professional aspirations. Be observant. If you have truly wanted a new career path, this is the time to pursue it. Tonight: You feel like you are flying!

BORN TODAY: Writer Franz Kafka (1883), playwright Tom Stoppard (1937), actor Tom Cruise (1962)

www.madalynaslan.com