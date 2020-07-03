I hope you had an enjoyable Canada Day.

Have you noticed: More cars? More noise? More speed? More on-street parking? More garbage laying around? Many of the hundreds of emails Julie and I receive now deal with these concerns.

City staff and the police are overloaded with requests for answers, action, enforcement and resolutions. All at a time when COVID closures are reopening, suspensions are being reversed and services are being restored. All of these involve additional work for city staff. We are all doing our best and must remain patient as things have not yet returned to normal.

The Dundas-Greensville Highway 8 hill is right on schedule and remains closed at the CN Rail overpass until the project is complete near the end of November. Work is beginning on Highway 8, through Bullock’s Corners’ intersection to Park Avenue, along with a portion of Brock Road north of Bullock’s Corners. Both will be completely closed to through traffic.

We have had inquiries about fire and emergency access and continue to be assured by our chiefs that access for emergency vehicles will be maintained throughout the construction period.

As natural areas reopen throughout the city, the Hamilton Conservation Authority’s Webster’s and Tews Falls, the Dundas Peak and Spencer Gorge remain closed to visitors, until further notice, as do those parking lots. We realize the closure has not stopped everyone from entering the areas and that very often a mess is left behind in our lovely rural settlement area.

Please assist, if you will, by picking up garbage along the roads in your neighbourhood. Neither the city nor the Hamilton Conservation Authority have summer students or full-time staff available to address this, due to reduced or non-existent revenues, escalated expenses, and reduced staffing resources, this year.

Whatever you can do to assist will be gratefully appreciated by all.

Julie and I continue to work remotely each day, however it is not yet business as usual. We are currently having to prioritize the workload and must deal with urgent matters in order of priority right now. We thank you all for your patience while we navigate these new waters.

Wishing you a summer filled with family, love and kindness. Hope to see you in my travels around the ward.