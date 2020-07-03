Businesses across Ontario sacrificed so much when they closed their doors to support the fight against the deadly coronavirus earlier this year.

The tourism and hospitality sectors were among the hardest hit.

Beginning in June, and right through the end of summer, I’m serving on the Standing Committee on Finance and Economic Affairs. I’ve been hearing from so many stakeholders in the hospitality and cultural tourism industry whose businesses have been devastated by the economic impact of the pandemic.

Our government wants to know what we can do to help struggling businesses recover. And for some, it’s not going to be easy. The hospitality sector has been trying to survive on less than 10 per cent of their normal sales.

Despite the bleak outlook, some stakeholders say there is reason for optimism and hope for the future.

Hamilton entrepreneur Jason Cassis is a visionary. Cassis owns The French, a bistro in downtown Hamilton, among other businesses in the region. He has some innovative ideas on how government can help.

Cassis proposed “outdoor dining districts” in Hamilton. Roads would be closed and restaurant seating moved into public spaces, including sidewalks and parking lots. If you’ve been downtown recently, you might have noticed King William Street looks more like a European piazza. Other communities have followed Hamilton’s lead.

City council fast-tracked permits and waived fees. I’m proud to say our government has loosened liquor licence restrictions by allowing alcohol to be served in public spaces. Who wouldn’t like to sip a glass of wine outside on a patio?

Premier Doug Ford is determined to reduce red tape to allow businesses to function without unnecessary government regulations.

The Art Gallery of Hamilton draws about 300,000 visitors per year and CEO Shelley Falconer told the committee the AGH will lose about $2 million as a result of COVID-19. But the AGH has been resourceful by offering film screenings and virtual tours online.