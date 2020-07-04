An animal who strays to your door may belong to someone. Do not consider him/her a permanent part of your household until after you have found out if a neighbour is missing him/her. Tonight: Honour your body and serve healthy foods.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A relationship can be in a sluggish or uncertain phase. Make no demands; be a true friend to the one you care for. But your other social prospects are very promising. Tonight: A relationship with someone older or younger could be very successful.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Thoughts will centre on home and understanding relatives. Your vitality may be up and down. Be good to yourself. A little extra rest is needed today. You find yourself missing someone. Tonight: Catch up on old emails and calls.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a fortunate day for you. Relationships and finances will be a delight. Associates are competitive however, and some ethical or legal issues may come to the fore. A true pal comes to your rescue and helps resolve a potentially sticky situation. Tonight: Relax.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Conversations will revolve around business and earning powers. You have energy and enthusiasm, and much can be accomplished today, but do keep irritability in check. Impulsive purchases or hasty financial decisions are not favoured. Tonight: Get a good night's sleep.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)

Step by step, the Goat perseveres, always feeling that the best is yet to come. Old business regarding partnership and legal matters is concluded, and then it is time for you to holiday. Enjoy what happens today. Tonight: Conversations can be a little confusing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your dreams will be especially vivid. Take the time to interpret them, and valuable messages emerge. Untamed places and animals recognize the innermost you. Don't worry if you are unable to share some of those feelings at present. Tonight: Do good for yourself and for others.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

People from the past call or visit. You will feel haunted by an old wish or goal that proved elusive. Be very realistic if you are tempted to give it another try. Practicality provides the best route to success just now. Tonight: Enjoy family time.

BORN TODAY: Playwright Neil Simon (1927), singer Bill Withers (1938), gorilla Koko (1971)

www.madalynaslan.com