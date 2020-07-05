Hamiton actor Nick Cordero has lost his long battle with COVID and its after effects.

“God has another angel in heaven now,” his wife, Amanda Kloots, posted on Instagram on Sunday. “My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth.”

The 41-year-old Westdale Secondary School grad had been in the Intensive Care Ward of Cedars-Sinai Hospital for 13 weeks after acquiring the coronavirus at the end of March.

The ensuing 90-plus days were an excruciating roller coaster for him, his family and his growing legion of fans who were following every twist in the tragic story.

After a trip home to New York City to close an apartment, the Tony Award-nominated Broadway actor — who’d learned much of his craft at Theatre Aquarius camps as a boy — fell ill. Two tests for COVID came back negative but a third determined he had the virus. By this point, he was unconscious and on a ventilator.

What happened since was a horrendous series of calamatous health issues that led doctors to tell Kloots several times he wasn’t going to make it. His heart stopped and he had to be revived after his blood pressure plummeted. Circulation issues and blood clots cost him his right leg just above the knee. He suffered a series of small strokes, had to have a temporary pacemaker implanted, had holes develop in his lungs and a variety of other issues.

A couple weeks ago, she said, he’d lost 65 pounds due to his muscles atrophying. While the COVID had passed, the effects never did. Just within the past couple days, Kloots had said a double lung transplant would likely eventually be needed.

Yet each time things looked ominous, he fought back. His battle was at the same time devastating and inspiring. As was Kloots’ optimistic outlook that played out daily on Instagram and she gave updates on his condition.

In short order, social media was flooded with supporters following every development and joining her in a nightly singalong and dancealong to his song Live Your Life to keep everyone’s spirits up. Their efforts were often filmed on social media which served to broaden interest in his story even further.