It was a different July 1 weekend, and I suspect it will be at least a year before things feel closer to normal. Please remember to support local Flamborough and Waterdown businesses that are reopening, as they need you now more than ever. Please continue to wash hands, wear a mask if you are able and remember to maintain a physical distance of six feet or two metres.

At long last, I am very pleased to share that construction/repaving for Braeheid Avenue, Cedar Street and Fern Avenue road improvements will be starting in July. The work will include complete road resurfacing, storm sewer construction and the removal and replacement of concrete curbs and sidewalks. Construction is slated to be complete by November or December 2020.

Meanwhile, staff are working on bringing a fully fenced leash-free dog park to Joe Sams Park.

Construction would be estimated to be completed by late fall or early winter of this year. The site for the proposed dog park is located northerly adjacent to the eastern parking lot. It will be a fully fenced area, with double gated entrances, and a separate area for small or elderly dogs.

This will allow residents the opportunity to exercise their dogs off-leash within a controlled environment without being in contravention of bylaws. For questions or more information, please email Dog.Parks@Hamilton.ca.

In addition, another section of the Waterdown North Drive Bypass from the top of Mosaic Drive to Fingland Crescent is complete and will open mid July. The balance of construction to connect the new roadway to Centre Road will be done over the summer and fall.

Construction on the east section from Centre Road to Avonsyde Boulevard will start this fall. The other sections of the bypass complete and open are: Avonsyde off Dundas Street East, Burke Street off Dundas Street East to Skinner Road. While Burke Street to Mountain Brow Road is complete, it will not open until the new homes are all built along Burke Street.

Questions? Join me on Facebook at Judi Luxon Partridge for video updates, visit judipartridge.ca, or send me an email at Judi.Partridge@hamilton.ca.

— Judi Partridge is the Hamilton city councillor for Ward 15 which includes Flamborough, Waterdown, Carlisle, Freelton and Millgrove. She can be reached at judi.partridge@hamilton.ca or 905-546-2713.