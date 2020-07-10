As the pandemic continues, not-for-profits must find creative ways to recruit and support volunteers, fundraise and engage with their donors and clients.

Flamborough Connects has been facilitating volunteer centre services in this area for over 20 years. We connect volunteers directly to agencies, we facilitate volunteer fairs to engage recruitment, and we give back by co-ordinating an annual volunteer recognition event.

Our organization has been partnering with gigit — pronounced Gig. It — a locally operated social media platform that provides free online volunteer recruitment and event management services, since it launched two years ago. Gigit is an official partner with the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board, Volunteer Chatham Kent, Volunteer Halton and many other organizations that rely on engaged volunteers and fundraising events to support community. We are proud to be one of the first organizations to use gigit’s free tools and promote their good work in the community.

We have used the platform to post volunteer gigs, events and run online auction fundraisers. The platform helps us keep track of volunteers, donors and ticket sales all in one spot without having to purchase costly volunteer management or customer relationship management software.

Gigit has been gathering feedback, insights and recommendations from its community of users and is preparing to launch a brand new, easy-to-use, all-in-one platform.

Prelaunch webinars for Flamborough agencies are scheduled for July 28 and July 30 at 11 a.m. Visit flamboroughconnects.ca for a direct link to sign up and learn how your organization can take advantage of this multilayered platform.

Flamborough Connects believes gigit is an ideal virtual link to this community. When an agency sets up their page, they can identify Flamborough Connects as their local volunteer centre and all their events, volunteer gigs etc. will be available for all to see in both their space and the FC neighbourhood.

The more that local agencies sign up — the more connected to community they’ll be. And we’ll be right there sharing your work and helping to engage clients, volunteers and donors. And it is all free.

Gigit is also holding a free webinar, “A Better Plan A! The Must Have’s to Successfully Run A Virtual Event and Fundraiser,” on July 23 at 10:30 a.m. Presented by Ashlee Livingstone, an event expert and founder of Our Forte, you will learn how to transition from live events and fundraising to a virtual platform. Visit flamboroughconnects.ca for a direct link to sign up.

Gigit is a perfect solution — in this time of social distancing and virtual engagement — to bring the entire Flamborough not-for-profit sector together to support each other. See you at the seminars!