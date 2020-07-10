Canada’s DNA Data Bank

Canada’s National DNA Data Bank is operated by the RCMP but overseen by an advisory committee comprising scientists, law enforcement officials, lawyers, human rights advocates and a representative of the federal Privacy Commissioner. The committee makes recommendations to the RCMP commissioner on matters of ethics, privacy, scientific advances and the law in relation to the data bank.

The data bank can be used only for law enforcement purposes and is designed to assist with cross-jurisdictional investigations and the pursuit of serial or repeat offenders.

Samples entered into the data bank are identified by a bar code, with the actual identity of known donors kept separately in order to maintain privacy.

The original DNA sample and its resulting profile are retained by the database. That is done “as a safeguard for enabling future forensic DNA technologies to be considered” and applied to the sample, according to the RCMP. Even when an offender dies, their DNA information is kept.

The exception is when a convicted offender registered with the database wins an appeal. Then the sample and all documentation related to the accused is destroyed, according to the RCMP.

Law enforcement in Canada has lobbied for legislation to be changed to allow for collection of DNA at the time of arrest. The RCMP has promised to review the request (the DNA legislation was last amended in March 2018), however it raises serious Constitutional concerns about the presumption of innocence and privacy rights. As well, the Criminal Code of Canada already allows for DNA warrants during the course of a criminal investigation.

No genetic privacy

Familial searches combined with the new American practice of uploading crime scene DNA to public genealogy databases in search of a match or a familial link — as was the case in the watershed Golden State Killer investigation — has led to the disappearance of genetic privacy in that country.

One DNA profile — either voluntary for a genealogy database or mandated for a criminal database — can unwittingly cast legal suspicion on a large tree of family members who haven’t consented to participating in a police investigation and have never taken a DNA test.

Currently, the United States has no laws governing police on the use of forensic genetic genealogy. The first cases are only now making their way through the U.S. court system where the legality of the techniques in the face of constitutional rights may be challenged. Many of the cases have resulted in guilty pleas — including the recent admissions by the Golden State Killer — which means the genealogy technique has not been tested by the courts.

It is important to note an arrest cannot be made based on a genetic genealogy match. Investigators must take that “tip” to the next level by retrieving DNA from the suspect and matching it to the crime scene sample.

Still, it remains that for now the only restrictions on police use of public genealogy databases are those imposed by the database companies themselves.

GEDmatch, the company that inadvertently helped with an arrest in the long-unsolved Golden State Killer case, operated under an original user agreement that had clients granting permission to police to access their DNA unless otherwise stated. Post Golden State Killer, GEDmatch has changed its agreement so its 1.3 million users must explicitly opt in to permit access by police.

GEDmatch allows law enforcement to peruse its opted-in database for murder and sexual assault cases.

Catching bad guys at any cost?

For some, catching bad guys is an end justifying any means. For others, an arrest does not necessarily justify the sacrifice of genetic privacy.

Canada has so far attempted to balance security with privacy.

DNA represents “the most intimate personal information” we have, says Brenda McPhail, director of the Privacy, Technology and Surveillance project at the Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA).

The moral, ethical and legal issues raised by DNA in the justice system are “high on the radar” of the CCLA, she says, especially as police become more interested in leveraging commercial databases to further investigations.

“Companies collecting genetic information need to be open and transparent with customers about if or when they might share information with police as part of their consent process, before customers sign up for these commercial services.”

Although GEDmatch now asks users to opt in to help law enforcement, McPhail argues most consumers don’t understand the potential repercussions of that.

“I don’t see this as genuine consent,” she says, noting that repercussions include “not just impacts on the person providing the genetic information, but on all of their family members, including those not yet born.

“I don’t think people are thinking about this.”

The CCLA recognizes Canada is a different legal environment than the United States and we are less likely to consent to a “blank cheque” in terms of DNA data here.

The bold moves by American authorities to use public DNA databases to solve crimes has “opened that conversation” in Canada, says McPhail, but so far the public discussion has been “brief and limited.”

The future for Canada

It is a discussion that needs to involve the public and law enforcement, but it must be led by governments, because we need legal protections for our sensitive biometric information.

Only Parliament has the power to change our DNA legislation.

“In Canada, we have never said that getting the bad guy is more important than anything else,” says McPhail. “Understandably, safety is very attractive to people. However, we believe in limits on law enforcement, which are grounded in our fundamental values and given expression in our Charter of Rights and Freedoms. As a society, we need to ask ourselves, how does law enforcement use of commercial DNA databases mesh with our values?”

When the Golden State Killer story broke and turned the public’s attention on forensic DNA, there was little academic or even anecdotal evidence about the pros and cons of this new public DNA treasure trove. The CCLA has concerns and questions.

For instance: Are there any circumstances in which the use of private sector DNA databases would be fair or reasonable for law enforcement purposes, and if there are any, what are the legal safeguards or restrictions that would be necessary?

Forensic geneticist Nicole Novroski, an assistant professor in the forensic sciences program at University of Toronto, agrees those ethical and legal issues must be carefully examined. But also the science itself needs scrutiny.

For instance, while forensic DNA phenotyping (reverse engineering an image of a suspect from DNA) will improve over time, it’s not terribly reliable or helpful currently, she says. It can even be misleading.

She adds that DNA phenotyping can be helpful in developing new investigative leads, but it must be used with extreme caution when eliminating or narrowing a search.

Novroski gives an example. She has brown hair. But phenotyping software often predicts her to be blond.

“We need to do our due diligence and not just jump on every new technique or approach in the field,” she says. “Only time will tell. We’re in a very new era and it’s a really complex time. There is something to be said for going a bit slower. Experts are having tough conversations. We’re learning. But to start with, we need to be doing good science.”

