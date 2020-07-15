Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

2019, 176 pages

ISBN: 9780544157880

Ages 10+

The Giver by Lois Lowry is a timeless, award-winning classic that was originally published in 1993. The storyline describes the journey young Jonas takes as the new Receiver of Memories and his awakening into the horrors of his not-so-perfect dystopian community. This new modernized version of The Giver is written in the form of a graphic novel. Having read both the original and this new graphic novel, I can honestly say that I enjoyed reading both versions. The graphic novel maintains the important details and exciting plot of its original, with the added addition of beautifully created illustrations which match the story's narrative.

I would recommend this novel to anyone, including those who have read the original. As I have mentioned in previous reviews, graphic novels are an excellent way to encourage children to read (especially the classics) and/or are a way to transition them from reading picture books to chapter books independently.

- reviewed by Gleannan Perrett

This is My Daddy!

Mies van Hout

Pajama Press

2020, 36 pages

ISBN: 9781772781120

ages 1+

Young children will enjoy this simple book with bright, colourful illustrations. The reader is given an illustration of a young animal and then four illustrations where one animal is the father and the reader is asked to pick the correct illustration. In one case involving a prickly baby animal the reader is given illustrations consisting of a porcupine, a dust bunny, a cactus and the actual father – a hedgehog.

This is My Daddy will keep young children entertained and features fairly durable pages, a padded cover and rounded corners.

