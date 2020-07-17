Today brings the gift of friendship. Get involved with groups. Cultivate those whom you would enjoy as friends. Commitments stabilize. Politics and community issues can be a catalyst for association. Tonight: Working with those you are attracted to can lead to personal intimacy.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today focuses on recognition and career. Be alert to changes in your field. Very keen competition is present. Dispel confusion by double-checking for precision and accuracy. Be diplomatic during all your discussions. Tonight: An uncharitable comment might come back to haunt you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

It is a bright and happy day. Your natural quickness and cleverness are enhanced. Travel prospects are finally very promising. It's a perfect time to begin writing a book or assembling artistic creations. Tonight: Celebrate in a way that you love.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You can overcome competition or other obstacles with aplomb. Financial obligations relating to others can be resolved. Expect news of a status change concerning a couple to whom you are close. Tonight: Get in tune with how you really feel and let others know.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Cooperation and tolerance are essential today. You will be aware of the importance of upholding justice and maintaining balance. Your intuition is wonderful. A deep spiritual awareness might be present. Tonight: Heed those inner voices, and you will be guided toward success.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)

Today accents your health. Observe how your health patterns repeat. Do resolve to form good habits for wellness. You might require extra rest. Relaxation is really the best gift you can give to yourself. Tonight: Be sensitive to different viewpoints.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today encourages you to splurge or take a gamble. Do enjoy some special goodies or luxuries in moderation, but don't go to extremes. Reach out to the one you are drawn to. Your feelings are reciprocated. Tonight: You realize there is so much to appreciate.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

A new love and appreciation for family and home life develops. Home decorating, improvements and entertaining are on your agenda. Written affirmations can be very helpful regarding your goals. Prepare a keepsake scrapbook honouring vacation memories. Tonight: You can finally plan a new vacation.

BORN TODAY: Comedian Phyllis Diller (1917), actor Donald Sutherland (1935), actress Diahann Carroll (1935)

