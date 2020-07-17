When the Aldershot Women’s Institute Tweedsmuir History Book was created in the early 1950s to record the area’s history, the authors identified David Fonger of East Flamborough as the first settler in the township.

Coming directly from Germany in 1783, he squatted on land in Concession 1 — his arrival occurring many years before the creation of Upper Canada and the surveying of the township was even undertaken!

A similar story appeared in the Hamilton Spectator on Sept. 22, 1951, identifying David Fonger as coming from Bavaria and receiving land on the north side of Plains Road.

Recent research on the origins of the Fonger family now reveals that the story of his early arrival — the year of his birth, was almost certainly an oral tradition handed down through several generations of the family, only to have the facts slowly changed over the years.

David Fonger was the eldest son of John Fonger Jr. (1760-1816) and grandson of the patriarch of the family, John Fonger Sr. (1740-1807), who brought his large extended family of sons, daughters and grandchildren from New Jersey into Upper Canada, purchasing 600 acres of East Flamborough Township property on Sept. 6, 1804 from the Hon. Peter Russell, the senior administrator of the Province of Upper Canada on which to settle his family.

David was born in New Jersey on Oct. 4, 1783 and was among the members of the family who remained in East Flamborough, with others moving onto nearby Ancaster and Nelson Townships. On June 16, 1806, two years after his arrival and while still living with his father in East Flamborough, David Fonger submitted a petition for a grant of 200 acres, stating that he had been in the Province of Upper Canada for two years, taken the Oath of Allegiance, was 22 years old, a farmer and unmarried!

Later in the year, he was awarded a Crown Grant of 200 acres of Lot 10, Concession 1 on the south side of Dundas Street in neighbouring Nelson Township, with his name recorded on the 1806 township map and his deed registered the following year.

Sylvia Wray is the former archivist with the Flamborough Archives. She can be reached through the Archives at archives@flamboroughhistory.com.