On Saturday, July 25 Canadians coast to coast are being asked to make an intentional or additional purchase at a local small business.

The goal is to inject $100 million into the Canadian economy on this single day. An ambitious group called the Big Spend is spearheading this effort. Check them out at thebigspend.com.

Lest you think big means you need to spend a lot, what it really means is thousands and millions of small actions add up.

Make a conscious choice to buy something at a Flamborough farm market, Waterdown Village core shop, local garden centre, dry cleaner, variety store or roadside stand, rather than at a big box store.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been particularly hard on small businesses. Stores, restaurants, bars, the self-employed, many tradespeople doing work in your home and landscapers are just a few examples of those who offer local goods and services in Flamborough and Waterdown.

While more and more is open now, there was a large gap in revenue for most local small businesses — during March, April and May in particular.

It’s important because local small businesses provide nearly 70 per cent of all private-sector jobs in Canada.

A University of Toronto study calculated that if every Ontario household spent $10 more weekly on local businesses, versus online or big box, up to $2.4 billion could be added annually to the Ontario economy — creating 10,000 jobs.

While the efforts of the organizations behind the Big Spend are designed for a sizeable one-day injection into the economy, on July 25, shopping local, eating at locally owned restaurants and takeout operations, visiting local attractions and keeping tourism dollars in Ontario are actions we can all take, every day.

Produce at local farm markets and roadside stands is often more economical and always more fresh than national chains.