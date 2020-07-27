Your children have been home from school since the spring and plans for the fall are unclear. Perhaps you are concerned your kids will be behind?

The goal of education is to learn how to learn, which means there are many ways you as a parent can facilitate and engage your children over the summer.

Children are naturally curious and learning happens all the time. My advice is to create some fantastic summer memories by learning right alongside them.

One simple way to facilitate learning is to discover what your child is passionate about and pursue your child’s interests.

As a parent you are their guide to discover the wonderful world around them. I encourage you to find videos, books, podcasts and activities that relate to what they are curious about. Whenever I go shopping I pick up crafts, games, or little things that relate to what my children are working on. If you are not familiar with what your child is interested in, then have them teach you. Imagine all the learning involved in having to explain and demonstrate it to you. How empowering!

With everything that has been going on in the world, families have been put under a lot of stress. In order to care for everyone’s mental health it is important to focus on connection.

Your children need your security and comfort right now. By spending time together learning and creating, you are helping your child with both their emotional and academic development. Fun ideas, including baking, board games and reading, help to strengthen your bond and also model co-operation and problem solving, not to mention math and language.

It is understandable that you may also want to include academic learning to ensure your child is not falling behind. If you would like more structured academics there are many available resources to look into.

Workbooks and daily reading are simple starting points but I caution you not to push those too hard or you will meet resistance and burn out. Rather, take note of how they learn best and find ways to focus on that.

Summer is all about making memories as a family. May your adventures be ones that are fondly remembered for a lifetime.