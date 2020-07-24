It’s about trust. Our relationship with our readers is built on transparency, honesty and integrity. As such, we have launched a trust initiative to tell you who we are how and why we do what we do. This article is part of that project.

As journalists, we are tasked with documenting events that occur in communities we serve. We do so to inform members of the public, help readers gain a better understanding of the world around them, and hold elected officials to account.

From heartwarming to heartbreaking, our stories run the gamut.

Tragedy, we know, can strike at any time. Thankfully in Flamborough, it doesn’t happen often. But when it does, it sends shock waves through the heart of the community.