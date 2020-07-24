It’s about trust. Our relationship with our readers is built on transparency, honesty and integrity. As such, we have launched a trust initiative to tell you who we are how and why we do what we do. This article is part of that project.
As journalists, we are tasked with documenting events that occur in communities we serve. We do so to inform members of the public, help readers gain a better understanding of the world around them, and hold elected officials to account.
From heartwarming to heartbreaking, our stories run the gamut.
Tragedy, we know, can strike at any time. Thankfully in Flamborough, it doesn’t happen often. But when it does, it sends shock waves through the heart of the community.
This was the case nearly 10 years ago when news broke that a Lynden senior was the victim of fatal “horrendous and violent attack.”
In late December 2010, Audrey Gleave was found murdered inside her Indian Trail home. The 73-year-old retired high school teacher was described as a private person. She lived alone with her canine companions Togi and Schatze, drove a white Camaro, frequented the Lynden branch of the Hamilton Public Library weekly and regularly enjoyed coffee with a group of teachers.
Audrey was a daughter, a friend, a neighbour and a member of this community.
Her murder remains unsolved.
As the 10th anniversary of her tragic death approaches, the Review shines a light on the case as part of a Torstar Corporation Community Brand series called Behind the Crimes. Weekly, newsrooms from across our company’s footprint profile cases that made headlines across the province. You can read the latest instalment of the series online at www.flamboroughreview.com/coldcase.
From cold cases to active investigations, unsolved murders to crimes that have been prosecuted, Behind the Crimes re-examines incidents that rocked our communities and changed people’s lives forever.
We do so not for the page views or to satiate the appetite of true crime junkies, but to remember. As a community, we should never forget the acts of evil that have been perpetrated against innocent victims. We should also never forget the facts.
In this case, we wanted to remind you of those facts in the hopes that they spark a memory that could help investigators identify a suspect, resulting in an arrest — justice for Audrey.
If you have any information about Audrey’s murder, contact Hamilton Police detectives at 905-546-3829.
Catherine O’Hara is regional managing editor for Torstar Corporation’s Community Brands in Peel, Halton, Niagara and Hamilton, including the Flamborough Review. We welcome your questions and value your comments. Email our trust committee at trust@metroland.com.
