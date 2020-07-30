Little Pickle Press

2015, 2020, 32 pages

ISBN: 9781728223056

ages 4+

What Does It Mean to Be Kind? explores the simple question that is the book’s title. The nicely illustrated picture book starts off with three common examples often mistakenly thought to be kind gestures, but which aren’t. The author then lists 16 ways that you can be kind and the examples are both important ones and ones which are simple to do. The examples include smiling at the new student in class, sticking up for someone who is being bullied, helping an injured or lost animal and forgiving someone who has hurt you. At the back of the book there is a short section on “Kindness” and another section on things that you can do to be kind.

What Does It Mean to Be Kind” is another good picture book that adults can read with young children.

Ocean! Waves for All

Stacy McAnulty, illustrated by David Litchfield

Henry Holt and Company

2020, 34 pages

ISBN: 9781250108098

ages 4+

Many fascinating facts and the importance of oceans is explored in this beautifully illustrated picture book. For example, readers will learn that the Earth is called the blue planet as 71% of our world is water. The oceans have also been around for approximately four billion years! Oceans are also where life life began on Earth. Readers will also learn about ocean zones, the moon’s role with oceans as well as the devastating consequences of plastic and garbage not to mention overfishing and melting glaciers and icebergs.

At the back of the book there are several sections about oceans including “How to Be a Friend to Ocean.” Good nature book for young children.

