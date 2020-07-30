A: This is a sad story for everyone involved. I understand your despair, but your ex and your children have also experienced difficulties that are affecting this current situation.

When someone faces their own mortality, as your ex did through his cancer, a turnaround in behaviour isn’t uncommon. For him, it was a desire to be a father more directly.

Yes, he’s gone too far, by foolishly dropping boundaries that are a necessary part of healthy parenting.

But for the children he once kept at a distance, this reversal finally confirms that they’re loved by him. That’s very important to their feelings of self-worth, boosted by his attention and permissiveness.

Unfortunately, it left you outside of this new family picture.

However, if you put aside your hurt feelings, enough to accept the kids’ renewed relationship with their father, and his re-entry into a father’s role, I believe the whole picture can improve.

Instead of focusing on his lax rules, find the positives wherever you can. Even if you resent his ending the marriage, it’s the children you want to protect, and you can only do this if you’re seen as supportive.

Keeping these teenagers from using alcohol and drugs to a dangerous degree will only be accepted if they see your respect for their new dynamic with their father. And if he sees you, from now on, more as a family member than a critic.

It’s a switch in your viewpoint that I’m suggesting. But I also strongly recommend that you see a counsellor for yourself and the feelings of loss.

It will help you open your mind to a whole new approach, rather than just feeling cheated of your kids’ regard for you.

Q: What’s the message for my very recent marriage, when I caught my new husband ogling the younger women in bikinis at the pool of the resort where we were honeymooning?

Hurt Bride

A: His “ogling” speaks loudly of his lack of understanding of what being a partner in life actually means. That a younger female flashes her body is her choice. But his response as a new husband must reflect his choice of you, i.e. reassure you that you’re primary in his life.

Your reaction to the pool scene shows insecurity and self-doubt. Banish both as reactions — they don’t resolve anything.

Instead, speak confidently. Say that you both need to know/believe/trust that a flashy person isn’t a threat.

Ellie’s tip of the day

See a changed family situation from everyone’s view, not just your own, to still be effective as a parent.

