Five months of social distancing is taking its toll on everyone’s mental health.

Along with feelings of uncertainty, which can heighten anxiety, you may find yourself or your children struggling. I found myself stuck in an agitated, bored, and overwhelmed rut over the last couple of months, but have noticed it rearing its ugly face more in the last few weeks.

Everyone is working hard to redefine what ‘normal’ looks like in their daily lives. While everyone deals with stress and anxiety differently, I took a number of different actions to help me cope.

I stopped watching the news — at the beginning of isolation, I began watching the morning and evening news every day. However, the World Health Organization recommends minimizing and reducing how much news you listen to or read.

I became active again — before isolation I was a relatively active person, horse riding, and working out frequently. However, once everything closed I lost any motivation I had before. While it took a while for that motivation to come back, it eventually did and it significantly improved how I felt. The WHO suggests that even three to four minutes of light intensity physical movement, such as walking, can improve your mood.

I took control of what I could — I am a creature of habit and the loss of a daily routine took a lot of adjusting to. The WHO suggests that sticking to a healthy routine during isolation will positively impact your mental health.

Once I was able to create some kind of routine and stability in my daily life again, I felt in control of most situations.

As we continue to adjust to this new normal, remember to give yourself, and your children, a break. Continually check in with them, help them stay connected, and take care of your own mental health, for as you know, it’s how you adjust to new situations that will help them to adjust.

— Samantha McGregor is a summer intern working in communications with the Healthy Youth Network. She can be reached at samantha@healthyouthnetwork.ca.