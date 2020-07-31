Flamborough Connects is looking ahead and recruiting volunteers for the fall and into the year 2021 and beyond.

If you are looking for opportunities to give back to community, Flamborough Connects has multiple programs and opportunities to help you fulfill your goals.

Register for our first ever Virtual Volunteer Orientation on Tuesday, Aug. 18 to find out more. Visit www.flamboroughconnects to sign up online, or call the office at 905-689-7880.

During the orientation you will learn about Flamborough Connects’ 40-year history of supporting community, how we help and how you can help others. We will be focusing on current volunteer opportunities, what’s required to get involved and how you benefit from being part of a fantastic team.

Flamborough Connects’ annual volunteer team is approximately 30 individuals and we expect that to grow with new programming in 2021. The volunteer team is supported by the equivalent of two full-time staff — it is a truly volunteer-run organization.

We are expanding our youth reach in community and are looking for a local high school or college student (age 14-24) to join our board of directors. This is a fantastic opportunity to learn more about the non-profit sector, be a voice for local youth and help explore your community passions and interests. The Youth Board Director will be mentored by the executive director and board chair. Overall monthly commitment, including board meetings is approximately 5-7 hours per month and all hours fulfill community service volunteering.

We are also recruiting for general Board Directors with expertise in one or more of the following areas: fundraising and donor relations, community outreach and publicity, and financial oversight.

The Flamborough Connects Board is a welcoming and engaged group of dedicated individuals who love where they live and care about community.

Flamborough Connects has recently launched Flamborough Shops, a grocery delivery program for those in community who need added supports. We are recruiting volunteers who like to shop and make a direct difference in the lives of others.

Other opportunities the orientation will cover are: Wheel of Fitness instructors, income tax preparers and office and event volunteers.