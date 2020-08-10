On Monday we launched a special online series called #HighwayPirates, which takes a hard look at the crime travelling along our highways. This week's stories focus on drugs and gun crime, then next week we tackle human trafficking.

We look at the stats and share some personal stories of the people involved in these crimes — the police, the victims and the advocates for change. There's also an interactive map highlighting some of the larger crime stories in the communities we serve. It's worth a visit because if we learned only one thing over the past six months, it's that crime is on the move.

Our highways are major arteries in many of our communities; they're the roads you take to work and some of the cars driving beside you are ticking time bombs. That SUV that just passed you could be carrying the drugs that are being sold in your community, and the people dealing in those drugs are often armed and dangerous. Another map we have looks at the number of times police have pulled over vehicles for traffic stops and uncovered much more sinister crime in the process.

We wanted to shine light on the issues while taking a solutions-oriented approach.

So, we talked with some visionaries about what they think needs to be done to battle crime and heal the people involved. We then took those suggestions to the people in power and asked them for a plan of action.

A woman who pulled herself out of trafficking said the answers reside with survivors, and those solutions focus on better training for everyone — from family services to the police.

Another survivor, who now works in education and advocacy, said lessons on human trafficking need to be part of Ontario's school curriculum.

MPP Jill Dunlop, who is co-leading Ontario’s anti-human trafficking strategy, said that is a solution on the province’s radar, though it is not currently a part of the curriculum.

We also heard from a former gang member who now works with youth and brought his solutions to the attorney general, an MP, and the minister of mental health and addictions. None said they plan to hire or seek out previously incarcerated people to consult for solutions, nor propose legislation to encourage community organizations to work with them.

We urge people in power to listen closely to the stories survivors tell and make their suggestions part of the solution.