Widen your horizons and move forward. You would enjoy a class today. New friendships with foreign-born people are likely to develop. Your greatest spiritual lessons come through personal explorations and journeys. Tonight: Return calls first.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Shifts in the worldwide economic pattern can impact your personal finances. Flexibility and a progressive attitude help you acquire the security required. It's important today to be aware of how the financial decisions of another might be affecting you. Tonight: Explore your world on the television.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

A deeper quality of love enriches a significant relationship. Wait until after September to make any permanent changes in your status. You are exploring intimacy and commitment on a new level. You could change your mind. Tonight: Staying aware and open.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today focuses on your well-being and health. Scorpio's cell salt is calcium sulphate. It functions as a good overall cleanser to eliminate toxins and facilitate the healing process. Find this cell salt in currants, cauliflower, horehound and horseradish. Tonight: A new kind of meal.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Many life-changing transits are aspecting your love and creativity areas. Your attitude toward love and capacity for developing a deep, meaningful relationship undergoes profound transformation. And a new creative project is ready to fly. Tonight: Celebrate yourself in true Sagittarius style.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)

Today emphasizes your home and family life. The focus turns toward the welfare and happiness of relatives, including your extended family. A redecorating, remodelling or even an additional workspace might be appealing. Tonight: Relax or unwind with a soothing herbal bath.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Transportation will be a focus today. Transits indicate that you might look for a new vehicle, including a bicycle, or consider alternative travel and transportation arrangements. Mobility issues should be resolved satisfactorily. Tonight: Catch up with old friends and neighbours.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

A dream or intuitive hunch helps you resolve monetary concerns. Double-check suggestions that others make regarding finances. The actions taken by another might drain your resources. Trust your own judgment, particularly if something sounds too good to be true. Tonight: Relax.

BORN TODAY: Physicist Paul Dirac (1902), actor Dustin Hoffman (1937), tennis player Roger Federer (1981)

www.madalynaslan.com