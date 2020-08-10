Distant Brother

A: It sounds like your brother experienced a different relationship with your mutual parents, from the one you had. That difference could’ve involved anything from an incident to an attitude, from years back.

He’s unlikely to share that information with you.

Meanwhile, you can reach out to his wife in a natural way, without pressure, to show your warm, non-judgmental, undemanding interest in seeing her and your brother from time to time.

This is also a good example to set for your parents who are apparently quicker to judgment than you (which may contribute to their son’s distancing from them).

Since the couple live so near, proceed casually, with as simple a reason as having overbought some fruit on sale and would love to share it… or whatever suits you.

Slowly try to build a relaxed way of seeing each other periodically and spontaneously — taking a walk, for example.

Don’t push for a full family get-together including your parents. Your brother may eventually ease up on his distancing if your smaller circle becomes comfortable.

Reader’s commentary: Regarding dealing with passive-aggression:

I enjoyed the company of a clique of women who periodically gathered for lunch and outings.

I considered several as close friends including one woman who seemed upset with me.

She always had a reasonable excuse for why she couldn’t attend at any personal invitation from me.

I worried that I’d upset her in some way. She was extremely sensitive and had her feelings easily hurt.

I asked her if she was upset with me. She denied it.

I said that I felt she was avoiding me and wanted to make sure all was OK.

She burst into tears, accusing me of attacking her. I tried to calm her, saying that I didn’t mean to be accusatory.

But I obviously played right into what she was actually after, because she soon informed our entire group of my “vicious and unprovoked assault.”

I was promptly excommunicated.

I later realized I wasn’t the first person she’d done this to — playing the passive-aggressive victim to turn others against another and justify the breakup of a friendship.

Now, when dealing with anyone who seems extremely passive or passive aggressive, I keep them at a distance, handling all interactions with kid gloves.

Ellie’s tip of the day

Siblings may have had different experiences while growing up with their parents, which they don’t always share with each other.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.