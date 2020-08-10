One hundred and fifty-seven days. That’s how long I’ve spent trapped within the confines of our lovely, albeit constantly messy home with two children ages 12 and eight since COVID-19 stopped by for a lengthy visit.

Unlike my darling husband, I welcomed the idea of not commuting into the city, initially enticed by the idea that I can now attend work with no pants, no bra and no makeup. I could clean during the week if I break it up across the five days and free up my weekend. I could make healthy meals for the family and save a few dollars not getting takeout. I could even fit in a morning workout every day!

I wouldn’t have to wake up at 5:45 a.m. to pack lunches, monitor breakfast intake, coach drills between brushing teeth and getting dressed, or load my children into the car. No more “are you buckled in?” or hurrying at the school drop-off before racing off to the train station to commute to work.

The reality is that learning from home for my kids has other difficulties though. IPad play is at an all-time high. I get easily irritated constantly and have to speak firmly to the kids about lowering their voice because mommy is on a call. I’m overcompensating on weekend family activities to get some fresh air into their young lungs. I’m forgetting that I didn’t give them lunch.

But now that schools are opening up in September, my friends and family are divided. Like myself, we constantly remind ourselves that we still love our kids even though we can’t wait for the moment when they go to school for several hours a day, five beautiful days a week. A calculated risk?

Before I go on, I must stress and accept that each parent has the right to choose what they want to do with their children and we are never to judge what we think is best for anyone else but our own.

But for me, I can’t do it. I can’t send them to school.

Yes, I’ve heard the stats, and yes, the Ontario COVID-19 numbers are lower by the day, but even on essential trips out to run errands, I’ve seen unmasked kids in grocery stores, a lack of physical distancing among groups and overall irresponsibility during a pandemic. This feeds into my decision to not let them go until there is a vaccine.

It’s heartbreaking. I know my kids want to go back to school. The idea of going back for them supercedes the extra iPad and gaming time. To see their friends and teachers is more exciting than anything I could ever plan for them at home while also working.

But it’s been months of confusing messages from the Ontario government. Is it mask on or off? How many people can meet where? School boards are taking precautions, but is it possible to maintain these cleaning procedures?