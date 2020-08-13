Welcome to beautiful August.

Some exciting news this month: the basketball court at Waterdown Memorial Park is getting some new upgrades, including the excavation and replacement of hard surface, conversion to multi-use court and installation of new fencing. Many residents have been asking for new court upgrades, so I am pleased to see the work has begun and will be completed by mid-September, weather permitting.

As previously noted, the section of the new bypass off of Nisbet Boulevard from the top of Wimberly Avenue heading east to Babcock Street is complete with pedestrian walking path, bike lanes, sidewalk and boulevards. The next section, from Babcock Street east to connect with Centre Road, will be constructed by the developer Country Green Homes.

The city is pushing hard to have the developer complete the connection to Centre Road by November 2020. As always, I will continue to push hard to get this project done.

From Centre Road heading east to connect with Parkside Drive and Avonsyde Boulevard is the largest and more complex section of the bypass. The final design of this section is 90 per cent complete and expected to be out for tender January 2021 to begin construction in spring 2021.

As part of a Truck Route Master Plan Review currently taking place, staff are holding a virtual Public Information Centre (PIC) for this project on Sept. 2, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The virtual PIC will gather feedback on the problematic truck areas in Flamborough and Hamilton.

In the meantime, you can voice your feedback by submitting location-specific comments online at www.engage.hamilton.ca/trmp or by emailing transportation@hamilton.ca.

As well, the Municipal Service Centre located in the Waterdown library has reopened. The centre will be open from Monday to Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Signage and floor markings will be in place to ensure it is clear where everyone should enter the buildings or stand in line for service.

I encourage all residents, farms and businesses to complete an important survey to provide feedback on your experience with internet connectivity in Flamborough.

The survey, which is available at bit.ly/2ziyjhz, is part of a project studying the economic benefits of broadband investment, as modern infrastructure availability is critical for our communities.