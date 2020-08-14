Back to school is just around the corner and questions abound.

Many parents are asking themselves whether they should send their kids back and many teachers are concerned about safety. What is the proper amount of protective gear — mask or shield or gloves or all?

No matter how you approach the situation, the rabbit hole is deep and multilayered. The fact that the questions are being asked, means people are being considerate, thoughtful and concerned for themselves and others.

Everyone can agree the priority is safety and maintaining a downward or flattened curve of COVID-19 cases as we try to move toward a more normal way of life.

Health official reports suggest a COVID-19 vaccine is still several months off and the virus may linger well into 2021. A community-wide need to be flexible, understanding and accepting is important. One neighbour’s decision to send his kids back to school does not in any way reflect on another neighbour’s decision to keep her kids home. Every family must move forward weighing all the outcomes that affect their family.

There was a Facebook post getting shared around in the last few weeks indicating that the best response to a parent’s decision on back to school options is something like, “I’m sure that was a difficult decision, well done.”

As we have seen throughout this pandemic, rules change as the data and scientific knowledge grows.

This has been an extraordinary time for parents of young children — and this era will be forever ingrained in theirs and their children's memories.

While many parents have the luxury of choosing how to approach the looming school year, many parents will be sending their kids back to school because there is no alternative. They are unable to take time off from work, are economically reliant on low-income wages, or there is no extended family to support them. These families and kids — already burdened by months of financial instability — need your help.

The Flamborough Food Bank’s Backpack to Basics Program is just ramping up. Hosted by Ryan and Melissa Zogala of Flamborough's MWR Married With Real Estate — Realty Team, the third annual back-to-school backpack and school supply drive supports local families through the Flamborough Food Bank, which will outfit children and youth with the supplies they need to kick off the academic year. The pair is seeking donations.