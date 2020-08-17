Dramatic and proud, you glow with a magnanimous warmth that honours your ruler, the Sun. Your appearance and personality charms others. Pursue creative outlets and business opportunities. Tonight: Either a close relationship improves or a new one is drawn to you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Meticulous and analytical, you find satisfaction in being helpful. Today, helping others who are less fortunate brings you joy. Take time for quiet reflection. Explore your subconscious needs through meditation. Tonight: Begin your own private journal and start writing.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Healing and growth are due. A reunion of some type can be planned. A new cycle directly related to discovering personal happiness starts. A larger than life quality prevails, but stay grounded and keep perspective. Seek efficiency. Tonight: A change of heart is beginning.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today creates a limiting and somewhat frustrating career situation. Accept others as they are and use your creative ideas constructively. Recognition will be yours following this trying and testing time. Tonight: Blitz out in front of the TV. Enough is enough.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Taurus and Scorpio companions can offer valuable insights or introduce you to groups or mentors who will pave the way toward personal awakening. Scheduling time for regular meditation will help you grow. Tonight: Establishing these patterns will nurture your psyche.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)

An old demon no longer troubles you. Inwardly, you will feel more peaceful and strong. New financial strategies are worth considering. Your legendary analytical ability is in top form, enabling you to find solutions to pesky problems. Tonight: Take the night off and relax.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

A really odd situation can develop with an interesting but eccentric person. Do not overreact. Allow it to be transitory and chalk it up to experience. Legal matters can be brought to a successful conclusion. An important new relationship develops. Tonight: Date night.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

The cell salt for Pisces is iron phosphate. Pisces rules the feet, and this immune system enhancer boosts steadiness while assisting with the distribution of oxygen throughout the body tissues. Tonight: Find it in apricots, pumpkin, raisins, molasses, yeast, sauerkraut and camomile.

BORN TODAY: Actress Mae West (1893), poet Ted Hughes (1930), actor Robert De Niro (1943)

