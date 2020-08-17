End of Perfect Arrangement

A: It was a pleasant, practical deal, not a romantic relationship. It worked for its time and place, until no longer needed (by him).

His only misstep was not telling you as soon as he’d arranged a date with her, rather than wait till she was a sure thing.

But he’s good at securing his own benefit, too.

Human contact and sexual release are normal, healthy needs, sorely missed by many people living alone during the pandemic.

You’d mutually agreed to being friends-with-benefits even before the pandemic. It’s been a choice among singles for years, but never guaranteed fidelity.

Nor does it assure continuing friendship when benefits end — especially not when someone new may not want the former sexual partner around.

He didn’t cheat on you. He moved on. That’s the nature of relationships of convenience.

Q: My eight-year-old son is very anxious about the coronavirus, affecting his ability to enjoy summer’s benefits like the opened splash pads.

He’s so happy initially, but when someone comes too close for his liking, he becomes afraid and cries inconsolably. Naturally, we have to leave.

What can I do to help him?

Overreaction?

A: Turn off the news reports that he may be hearing in your home, and keep your adult conversations (or those with any older children) about the serious health risks away from his presence.

He needs to know and understand only crucial but minimal facts:

That you and your family are protecting each other, and people who are old or easily get sick, by wearing masks when shopping in stores, entering buildings, walking/sitting two metres from people outside your family bubble and washing your hands a lot every day.

Ellie’s tip of the day

“Friends-with-benefits” is an arrangement of mutual convenience that often only serves its purpose for a limited time.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.