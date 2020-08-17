David Fonger, born in New Jersey in 1783, was among the family members who came to Upper Canada in 1804 and settled at the Head-of-the Lake.

With the declaration of war against the United States on June 18, 1812, David, like his uncles, William Fonger (1771-1844) and Henry Fonger (1785-1860) and his younger brother, John (1786-1840), saw service.

He enlisted as a private and his name appeared in payment records beginning June 29, 1812 in Capt. John Chisholm’s company of the 2nd York Militia. Then, he showed up Oct. 17, 1812 with service until July 1814 in Capt. Hector McKay’s company. So, it appears that David Fonger probably fought at the Battle of Queenston Heights and he himself recalled many years later that he had seen action at the Battle of Lundy’s Lane on July 25, 1814.

After the war, he moved back to East Flamborough Township from neighbouring Nelson Township, where he had resided after receiving a 200-acre Crown grant in 1806.

He was enumerated on the 1841-1842 census returns for the township, as a married man aged between 30 and 59 years of age, with a wife and two sons — but with no names recorded. He was elected as an official of East Flamborough Township, following the municipal elections of 1854 with the appointment as township warden for the Lower Concessions.

On Sept. 11, 1860, he married for a second time, identifying himself as 76 years of age, a widower and son of John Fonger Jr. and his wife Elizabeth. His bride was Mary Boyle, an Irish widow and daughter of East Flamborough residents, John and Agnes White.

In 1875, David Fonger was among a group of 42 veterans from the War of 1812 who attended a ceremony in the City of Hamilton council chambers when the Canadian government finally decided to honour them with the award of a small pension of $20.

The Oct. 4, 1875, Hamilton Spectator described the event, commenting on those present that “David Fonger was the next and Mr. Fonger came forward without assistance, except for his cane, his age is 92 and he looked good enough for another 20 years.”

David Fonger died Nov. 8, 1878, aged 95 and was buried in East Plains United Church Cemetery in Aldershot.

— Sylvia Wray is the former archivist with the Flamborough Archives. She can be reached through the Archives at archives@flamboroughhistory.com.