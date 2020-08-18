There will be no sports in Hamilton public schools when classes resume in a few weeks. No extracurriculars of any kind, in fact.

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board is expected to make the announcement official on Wednesday when it sends a note to parents outlining its decision. It’s a note that will arrive like a punch in the gut to thousands of students whose school experience will now be affected. For many, significantly diminished.

However, there is a glimmer of hope in the darkness.

The board has only ruled out activities for September at this point rather than for the entire semester or entire year. It will then re-evaluate things on a month-by-month basis, meaning there’s a potential, perhaps, for some sports and other activities to return if the COVID-19 situation improves.

“As we focus on school reopening, athletics and extracurricular activities will be paused for the month of September,” says a statement from the board. “We will monitor this on a monthly basis and share updates with students and families. Our priority is the safe return to school and we appreciate students and parents for their understanding.”

The Catholic board has yet to announce its intentions for sports and other extracurriculars. Board chair Pat Daly says a final call will be made by next week.

While this decision by the public board will certainly be upsetting for many, it can hardly be surprising.

It was always going to be incredibly difficult — futile, essentially — to attempt to go ahead with team sports since provincial back-to-school regulations demanded physical distancing and discouraged shared equipment. That’s almost impossible to do on a football field, basketball or volleyball court, field hockey pitch, baseball diamond or other venues.

Other nonathletic extracurriculars were also going to be a challenge since activities that required a lot of people blowing or exhaling in close quarters were not allowed. That affected bands, choirs, drama clubs and other clubs.

On top of everything else, it would have sent a clumsy message about priorities had high school classes been limited to 15 students for distancing but games been permitted to have more players than that in close quarters.