It has been quite a week in federal politics.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau resigned to be replaced by Chrystia Freeland who adds finance to her already heavy portfolio as Deputy Prime Minister. Parliament has been prorogued – forcing a reset of the parliamentary committees and agenda. All while the WE scandal continues to swirl and both the Finance and Ethics committees which had been looking into the scandal have been shuttered by the prorogation.

While all the drama makes great fodder for the Parliamentary Press Gallery, Canadians have very real and urgent concerns about the future. An uncertain economy, small business owners who are struggling in the restart, impacts on the household budget and children going back to school are top of mind.

That’s why it’s increasingly worrisome that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has no real plan to restart the economy and get Canadians back to work.

While the federal government has announced intentions to transition Canadians from the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) to Employment Insurance (EI) and create new benefits, there is no medium or long-term plan.

Here’s what was announced this week: a new Canada Recovery Benefit for workers who are self-employed or are not eligible for EI and cannot resume work. The Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit for workers who are ill or who must self-isolate for reasons related to COVID-19. And the Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit for workers who are unable to work because they are caring for a child, dependent or family member because schools or daycares are closed due to COVID-19.

These programs are designed to help people manage in the short-term. Once details are available, feel free to contact my office for assistance in applying.

Having said that, another $37 billion in programs is not a substitute for a concrete plan to help Canadians get back to work and ensure more small businesses don’t fail as the economy restarts. Shuffling Canadians between programs is not a plan.

We will continue to call on the Trudeau Liberals to present a real plan for the millions of Canadians who are still unemployed and eager to return to work. After all, our economic recovery will be driven by Canadians’ hard work, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit.

It’s time to plan for it.