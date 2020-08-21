“It was just fingerprints and photographs back then,” says Hamilton.

Chief Eric Girt has publicly acknowledged the old forensic lab was at risk for cross-contamination of DNA samples.

The new, state-of-the-art unit which covers most of the main floor, will have four labs to process evidence from crime scenes. All labs align with protocols set out by the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto.

The labs are also certified by the Public Health Agency of Canada as Containment Level 2 labs, which allows them to handle medium-risk biological agents, according to Ciardullo.

Those agents are pathogenic or infectious organisms associated with human disease, such as HIV.

It also has three bays for examining vehicles. If an extra-large vehicle — like a bus — needs to be examined, it can be parked horizontally across all the bays.

There are secure lockers to store evidence and short-term detention cells to hold people arrested for questioning. Attention has been paid to design plans that offer more privacy for victims of crime.

The 63,000-square-foot building near Beasley Park is bound by Rebecca, Mary, Wilson and Catharine streets — diagonally across the street from the Central police station. It’s original completion date was to have been last November. But weather and the coronavirus put it behind schedule.

“We were able to work a bit during COVID because police are essential services,” says Ciardullo.

Prior to this, the last police building to be constructed was the Mountain station.

On Aug. 21, Hamilton city council ratified the debenturing of $8 million for a new shared police and fire station in Waterdown.

