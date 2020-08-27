Leo's cell salt is magnesium phosphate. This cell salt is called "the natural painkiller." It benefits what's ruled by Leo: heart, lungs and back. Find it in mint, soybeans, plums, wild rice, cashews and citrus fruits. Tonight: Concoct some fantastic recipes.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today encourages others to make plans involving you. Co-operate if this feels beneficial, but be cautious if you sense that the direction things are headed isn't quite right. Ironically, this will help you do right by others. Tonight: Relief, as if you'd dodged a bullet. You did.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today accents home and heritage. Express tolerance regarding a family member or household member who has been difficult. Seek to make your residence more comfortable and functional. Remember what it was that you were born to do. Tonight: Connect with an elderly family member.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today finds you uncharacteristically talkative. The stars favour a focus on planning and correspondence. Embrace travel opportunities, too. Prepare for the unexpected. The pace will seem to quicken. Tonight: Return all your phone calls. It will feel amazing to clear that up.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Travel, perhaps for work, can boost your income. Research current trends in your career field. Exercise careful judgment regarding a risky financial suggestion made by another. Consider a vocational study to add to your impressive skills. Tonight: Actually watch a whole movie.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)

A subtle and wry sense of humour helps you rise above rough situations. Stay flexible today. Accept how new factors come into play, and all will be well. Your personal creativity will be stimulated. You receive respectful support from others. Tonight: Emails.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today invokes a nostalgic mood, and you cherish a bit of peace and privacy. News arrives concerning those who have been part of your past. Nature calls to you. It's also a wonderful time to appreciate undeveloped land. Tonight: A connection to the stars.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today brings deep transformation to commitments. A hidden fact comes to light. Associates will amaze you. It is better to delay than to force issues. Patience helps you attain the recognition you crave. Tonight: You completely switch gears and dive into play mode.

BORN TODAY: Artist Man Ray (1890), actress Tuesday Weld (1943), writer Jeanette Winterson (1959)

www.madalynaslan.com