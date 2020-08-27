Next week is the beginning of the new school year — whatever that looks like — and Sept. 8 also marks International Literacy Day.

According to United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), “International Literacy Day (ILD) 2020 will focus on literacy teaching and learning in the COVID-19 crisis and beyond. The theme will highlight literacy learning in a lifelong learning perspective and mainly focus on youth and adults."

The organization said the recent COVID-19 crisis has been a stark reminder of the existing gap between policy discourse and reality: a gap that already existed in the pre-COVID-19 era, and is negatively affecting the learning of youth and adults who have no or low literacy skills and therefore tend to face multiple disadvantages.

Computer literacy during the pandemic comes to mind.

Putting aside the lack of rural access to high speed internet, Flamborough Connects interacts with individuals every day who may be able to do basic functions on the computer — like send and receive email — but are not confident about their skills to search for information.

They routinely call on us to help navigate health and government sites with dense and confusing information. We hear the phrase, “please don’t give me another phone number or send me to another website,” regularly.

Even with secure and fast internet connections, someone without confident reading comprehension can be overwhelmed by the abundance of COVID-19 information — some of it misleading and unreliable.

This is a perfect time to set new lifelong learning goals. For those needing supports in technology, reading comprehension and communication, there are several ways to connect with adult basic education services.

And for the most part — they are free!

Close to home there is the Adult Basic Education Association. They can be found online at www.abea.on.ca, or by calling 905-327-2222.