With the uncertainty of going back to school this year due to COVID-19, anxiety will be heightened for both parents and students.

2020 will mark my 18th (and final) back to school season, and no matter how many times the fall rolls around and summer ends, I always feel anxious about the return of classes. I know I’m not alone.

Whether your children are attending in-person classes or learning from home, here are a couple things to remember:

1. Be forgiving of yourself and your youth. This is a stressful time for everyone, and no one’s ever navigated a situation like this before. National Public Radio (NPR) in the United States says that if you need to put on a movie just to get through the day, go for it. Anxiety Canada also suggests being mindful of your behaviours, as children often take cues from their parents.

2. Remember to check your child’s physical and mental health. UNICEF says COVID-19 may impact your youth’s mental health, and that it’s important to look for anxiety and stress that are less to do with school and more to do with the pandemic.

In addition to what you should keep in mind, here are some things you can do to help your youth be successful:

1. Set up a designated workspace. Have one or two spaces designated for learning and work. NPR even suggests having designated times to work and relax.

2. Make sure the basics are taken care of. Anxiety Canada reminds parents to ensure their children are getting enough sleep, eating regular and healthy meals, and are staying active. Anxiety Canada says that “when your child’s mind and body are nourished, tackling school worries is easier.”

But overall, just remember if you’re feeling anxious and don’t have all the answers, don’t expect your youth to feel any different.

This is new to all of us.