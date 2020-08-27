He says they looked at everything but could find no way around the pandemic, leaving the board members with only one choice, whether they loved it or not.

It’s not just sports, either. Most other extracurriculars are also a no go for now.

Since COVID-19 is a respiratory virus, bands and choirs and other activities that could have students breathing on each other are out. Others that require close contact are also off the table. That said, clubs like student council and robotics and some others may still be allowed.

While this shutdown is certainly bleak for athletes — some were looking forward to their sport simply for enjoyment while others were hoping it would earn them a scholarship at the next level — all may not be lost.

There will be no games but the rule doesn’t necessarily mean all athletic activity must stop. Daly says noncontact sports could hold practices, workouts or skills sessions as long as athletes can remain at a distance. Decisions on what can and can’t be done will be left to individual principals who are to consult with their coaches and provincial guidelines and see what can be done safely.

“Teams could practice in sports-specific conditioning,” Daly says. “But there will not be any leagues going into the school year.”

The public board has said its decision is only for September right now and will be re-evaluated monthly. Daly didn’t put as specific a time from on it but says the Catholic board will be reviewing its decision regularly to see if anything changes. Both boards are describing this as something they’ll be monitoring with hopes of getting back to normal as soon as possible.

As for phys. ed classes, Daly expects many will be held outside on school fields as long as the weather permits which, again fits with the provincial guidelines and recommendations.