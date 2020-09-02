And if you have a personal interest in wishing to save him from a disastrous marriage, being the bearer of such sordid bad news won’t endear you to him, even if he breaks the engagement.

The truly nasty person in this story is the brother. Sure, the sister was his willing “plaything” for a short while, but now she’s undoubtedly terrified that her former lover will reveal their affair.

He already comes close to it by mocking her in front of family.

She is the person you should talk to, the person you call a friend.

She needs to summon her courage to tell her fiancé the truth. It happened before they started dating. She didn’t cheat on him.

But she’s cheating herself, since she suffers in silence when the brother goads her and she fears exposure.

Be a true friend. Urge her to speak up. Better that she tell the story rather than have the brother do so first, doubtless putting all blame on her.

Reader’s Commentary: Regarding when adult children react uncomfortably (or badly) to their parents’ new relationships (Aug. 12):

“My second husband, some 20 years senior, had adult children who were much older than my son and daughter.

“But for many years following our marriage, they didn’t hesitate to let me know that I was going to be ‘the outsider’ and they’d be showing little interest in our family life.

“Because my husband was very strong in our relationship, he never hesitated to correct a statement and/or refuse an invitation from them to their home, if not convenient and/or did not include both or all of us.

“Also, my mother, widowed at age 45, remarried four years later. At the time of her marriage, her husband’s three children were estranged because of a previous relationship their father had been in following divorce from his wife (his children’s mother).

“Within a few years, because of my mother’s efforts on her husband’s behalf, all three children became good friends to both of them.

“Many years later, after her second husband died, my mother remarried again and the third relationship was with a close relative of our father. We were very happy for both of these two lonely people to be together and, because our stepfather hadn’t had children, we enjoyed a ‘happy parent relationship’ with him.”

Ellie’s tip of the day

Helping a friend summon courage to reveal facts that could end her engagement, is kindness. Revealing her story yourself is gossiping.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.