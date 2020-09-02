Ontario is facing a looming crisis.

There are more jobs in the trades than skilled workers available to fill them. The economy is facing a huge gap between jobs and skilled workers and there will be shortage of nearly 100,000 skilled employees in the coming years.

How did we get here? In-demand, high-paying jobs in the trades have been ignored for years because students have been steered toward college or university.

The problem, in large part, is the perception — especially among parents — that the trades are somehow inferior to other careers.

Our government is working to change those perceptions. We want to attract young people into the trades. They need to see the trades as an attractive employment option.

The reality is skilled trades offer opportunities to learn high-tech skills such as 3D printing and robotics.

Not to mention the huge earning potential.

It’s not surprising young people don’t think of the trades as a career. They’ll tell you they know how to become a doctor, but they have no idea what it takes to become an electrician.

Becoming an ironworker or millwright should be as obvious as being a firefighter or a police officer.

Our government is investing $43 million in promoting and training people for the trades. We’re making it easier to take a path to an apprenticeship.