Ontario is facing a looming crisis.
There are more jobs in the trades than skilled workers available to fill them. The economy is facing a huge gap between jobs and skilled workers and there will be shortage of nearly 100,000 skilled employees in the coming years.
How did we get here? In-demand, high-paying jobs in the trades have been ignored for years because students have been steered toward college or university.
The problem, in large part, is the perception — especially among parents — that the trades are somehow inferior to other careers.
Our government is working to change those perceptions. We want to attract young people into the trades. They need to see the trades as an attractive employment option.
The reality is skilled trades offer opportunities to learn high-tech skills such as 3D printing and robotics.
Not to mention the huge earning potential.
It’s not surprising young people don’t think of the trades as a career. They’ll tell you they know how to become a doctor, but they have no idea what it takes to become an electrician.
Becoming an ironworker or millwright should be as obvious as being a firefighter or a police officer.
Our government is investing $43 million in promoting and training people for the trades. We’re making it easier to take a path to an apprenticeship.
We’re introducing the trades into the school curriculum as early as Grade 1.
We want to reduce the stigma and make the trades a viable first choice for people choosing a career path. We want to make it easier for high school students to learn about their options and begin on a pathway to apprenticeship. We are continuing to position Ontario as a STEM leader for the next generation of workers.
We want to make young people aware that the skilled trades offer good jobs and rewarding careers that can be lucrative and life-changing. Our government believes jobs can change lives.
Our government’s investments will help break the stigma, address the skills shortage and put young people on a path to lifelong success. They will also support the province’s prosperity and get our economy back on track.
— Donna Skelly is the MPP for Flamborough-Glanbrook and the parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. She can be reached at donna.skelly@pc.ola.org.
